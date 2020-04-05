Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925,256 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cadence Bancorp worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CADE. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.