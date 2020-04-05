Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 387,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,350,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,382,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler cut National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.71. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

