Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.