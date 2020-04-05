Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,580,888 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,580,888 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

