Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 174,621 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,621 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.