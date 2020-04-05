Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 380,819 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 485,973 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after purchasing an additional 374,736 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $15,635,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

