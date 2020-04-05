Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 466,363 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466,363 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of E*TRADE Financial worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETFC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

