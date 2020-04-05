Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 71,982 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,982 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 755,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

