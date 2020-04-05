Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,328 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.15% of Alteryx worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 477,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.89. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $366,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,955 shares of company stock valued at $68,130,162. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

