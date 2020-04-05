Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $12.05 Million Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 413,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.80% of Veritex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veritex by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 311,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

