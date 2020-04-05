Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 580,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,429,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in News by 1,090.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in News by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.48.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.