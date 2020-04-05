Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307,467 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Deutsche Bank worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of DB opened at $5.90 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

