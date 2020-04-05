Japan Content Token (JCT) Market Capitalization Tops $12,226.42

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded down 48.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Japan Content Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Simex, BitMart and LATOKEN. Japan Content Token has a market cap of $12,226.42 and $143.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.02570439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00200919 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, BitMart and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.