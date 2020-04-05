Jarvis+ Hits Market Cap of $156,240.98 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $156,240.98 and approximately $41,570.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,336,321 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

