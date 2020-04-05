JD Coin (JDC) Price Hits $0.0460 on Top Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, JD Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. JD Coin has a total market cap of $667,907.83 and approximately $1,786.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.26 or 0.02575632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,513,786 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

