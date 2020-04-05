JD Coin Price Reaches $0.0457 on Top Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. JD Coin has a total market cap of $663,364.52 and $1,781.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JD Coin has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.02603082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00201856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,513,786 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

