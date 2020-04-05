JET8 Reaches Market Cap of $104,850.57 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $104,850.57 and approximately $102.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JET8 has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.02605200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202058 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

