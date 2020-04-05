JET8 Trading 66.2% Higher Over Last Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. JET8 has a market cap of $109,220.87 and approximately $80.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.02569642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00200385 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

