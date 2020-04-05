Jetcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,301.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $33,255.77 and $34,301.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02606282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00201691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

