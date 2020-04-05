Jetcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,586.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $26,191.12 and approximately $32,586.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.02569412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201071 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.