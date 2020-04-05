Jewel (JWL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $367,987.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Jewel has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $367,987.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003809 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.02573515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200449 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033642 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

