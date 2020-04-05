Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC and Gate.io. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $11,320.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.04359994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037022 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

