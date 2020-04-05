Jibrel Network Reaches Market Cap of $5.16 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $15,972.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.26 or 0.04636069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

JNT is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

