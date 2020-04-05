JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.07. 535,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $624.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

