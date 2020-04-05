Jobchain Achieves Market Cap of $134,170.12 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $134,170.12 and $18,857.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 298.2% against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.02573291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00199988 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,095,461,257 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

