Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will announce $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the highest is $5.94 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

JCI opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 125.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 156,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,038 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

