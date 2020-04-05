Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

