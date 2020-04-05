Joint Ventures 1-Day Volume Tops $510.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $17,933.80 and $510.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

