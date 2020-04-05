Joint Ventures (JOINT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $278.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $18,977.70 and $278.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.02569642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00200385 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

