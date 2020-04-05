Kaleyra (KLR) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kaleyra to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleyra and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million -$1.09 million 29.17 Kaleyra Competitors $307.64 million -$121.36 million 7.79

Kaleyra’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleyra. Kaleyra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaleyra and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaleyra Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

Kaleyra presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 60.43%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Kaleyra Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Summary

Kaleyra beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

