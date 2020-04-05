KARMA Market Cap Achieves $804,758.11 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $20.33 and $5.60. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $804,758.11 and approximately $3,111.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002376 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

