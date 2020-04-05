Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,261,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,723 shares of company stock worth $1,347,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

