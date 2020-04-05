Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.40% of Keane Group worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Keane Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keane Group alerts:

FRAC stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Keane Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.