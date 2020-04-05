KekCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $188,865.34 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, KekCoin has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $188,865.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018559 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.02429314 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008025 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

