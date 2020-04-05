KickCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox and CoinBene. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02578380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201726 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Exmo, Bancor Network, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

