KickToken Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. KickToken has a total market cap of $236,270.00 and approximately $66,961.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, BitMart, Bilaxy and TOKOK.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,181,094,156,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,767,466 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bilaxy, Livecoin, Gate.io, KuCoin, CoinBene, YoBit, HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, OOOBTC, TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, ABCC, Coinsbit, Exmo, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

