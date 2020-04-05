Kin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $24,260.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bancor Network, YoBit and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.02580950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200956 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc, OTCBTC, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.