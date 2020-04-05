Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $17,783.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004670 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,694,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

