Kleros Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $24,426.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004627 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,694,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.