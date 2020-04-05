Klimatas 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $550.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,715.60 and approximately $550.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 61% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00340183 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00419255 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006996 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

