Knekted (KNT) Achieves Market Cap of $18,621.24

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Knekted has a market capitalization of $18,621.24 and $10.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.02602878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net.

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

