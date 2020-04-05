Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

