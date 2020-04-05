Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Tops $2.39 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Komodo has a total market cap of $49.66 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00006135 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Bitbns. In the last week, Komodo has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00483516 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00106825 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00084111 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002891 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002497 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,114,515 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, BarterDEX, Crex24, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

