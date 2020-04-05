Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 259,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $966.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,782 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

