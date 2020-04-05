Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,217,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

