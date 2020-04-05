Krios Hits 1-Day Volume of $938.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $938.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.02570439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00200919 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,139,948 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

