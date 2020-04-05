Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065,261 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kroger worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

Kroger stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

