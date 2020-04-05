Kryll 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,275.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,275.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,030,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

