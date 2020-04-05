Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.66 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.02569412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201071 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,180,266 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

