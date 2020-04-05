Kuende (KUE) One Day Volume Hits $83.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Kuende has a market cap of $243,452.38 and approximately $83.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kuende Profile

KUE is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,223,136 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

